Primo Brands Corporation: Overvalued And Murky

Red Kraken Research
692 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Primo Brands, formed from the merger of Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands, is a leading US beverage company focused on healthy hydration with iconic brands.
  • The company operates over 90 spring water sources and has a robust distribution network with 70 production facilities and 240 depots across North America.
  • Low margins, high debt, and a big merger to consolidate make me question if the multiples are worth it.

Lemon infused water in glass bottle on desk

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Business Overview

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) is the leading US branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration. It distributes its products across America and Canada (America accounts for over 95% of sales). Its brands are somewhat iconic, as

This article was written by

Red Kraken Research
692 Followers
L/S Equity Research. Mostly micro and small caps. I use this platform to bounce ideas around and try to get different point of views. Contact me at theredkraken7@gmail.com, it's always nice to make new friends =)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PRMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News