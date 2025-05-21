If you’re like many interested in investing in EV stocks—perhaps other than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)—you’re in luck. Today, I’ll be looking into Lucid Motors and why it might be a compelling investment with a significant upside over the
Here's What's Fueling A Potential 10x Surge In Lucid Stock
Summary
- I rate Lucid Group, Inc., a buy for long-term investors, despite current financial losses and volatile stock performance.
- Lucid's strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, including major EV orders and funding, provides a unique growth runway and financial stability.
- The upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV could boost market share, especially if a more affordable model is launched to compete with Tesla.
- Short-term prospects remain uncertain, but patient investors could benefit significantly if Lucid achieves profitability in the next 3–5 years.
