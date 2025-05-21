LIT: Rio Tinto And Codelco Partnership Is A Strong Signal For Lithium

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Rio Tinto and Codelco formed a joint venture to develop a high-grade lithium project in Chile's Salar de Maricunga, strengthening RIO's lithium exposure.
  • The $900 million investment comes as lithium prices are depressed, positioning RIO and Codelco to benefit from a potential commodity price rebound by 2030.
  • Despite the major announcement, RIO shares remained steady, reflecting current lithium market weakness but offering long-term upside through commodity cyclicality.
  • This partnership could lead to RIO's inclusion in the LIT ETF and foster further cooperation, signaling lithium prices may be near a cyclical bottom.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »
Lithium elements on a metal periodic table with greyish black Lithium on dark background. 3D rendered icon and illustration.

Ole_CNX

On May 19, Rio Tinto (RIO), one of the world’s leading mining companies, and Codelco, a leading copper producer, signed “binding agreements to form a joint venture to develop and operate a high-grade lithium project in the

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
30.02K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LIT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News