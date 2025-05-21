FTXN: Outperforming Its Industry Benchmark

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a concentrated portfolio of 41 oil and gas stocks, selected and weighted by momentum and fundamentals.
  • Since its inception, the FTXN ETF has outperformed the industry benchmark XOP and strategy-based energy ETFs, but lags the sector benchmark XLE in returns and risk.
  • While not compelling for long-term buy-and-hold, FTXN can be useful for tactical allocation.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Oil platform in sea

simonkr

FTXN Strategy

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) started investing operations on 9/20/2016 and tracks the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas™ Index. FTXN has a portfolio of 41 stocks, a 30-day SEC yield of 3.04% and an expense ratio

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
16K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, COP, EOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTXN ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTXN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTXN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News