UroGen Pharma: ODAC Decision Puts Drug Approval In Limbo, But It's Not Over, Either

Galzus Research
2.12K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • UroGen Pharma Ltd.'s investment thesis hinges on FDA approval of UGN-102, a minimally invasive bladder cancer treatment with a June 13 decision date.
  • ODAC narrowly voted against approval, citing insufficient comparative data, but a split panel and urologist support leave room for a positive FDA surprise.
  • URGN faces significant financial risk, with only 4-5 quarters of cash and an inability to fund another confirmatory trial if required by the FDA.
  • Despite high risk and a steep share price decline, I rate URGN stock a Buy at current levels, potentially betting on an FDA approval turnaround.

Boxing Gloves, Water Bottle, and Jump Rope on the Ring Floor

Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is a cancer-focused developmental pharmaceutical company working to commercialize novel treatment approaches for bladder cancer. Many have been awaiting a decision from the FDA on approval, which

This article was written by

Galzus Research
2.12K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in URGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on URGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News