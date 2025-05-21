The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Q1 2026 Results Conference Call May 21, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ernie Herrman - Chief Executive Officer and President

Deb McConnell - Senior Vice President, Global Communications

John Klinger - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Binetti - Evercore

Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein

Jay Sole - UBS

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to The TJX Companies First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded, May 21, 2025.

I would like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies Inc. Please go ahead, sir.

Ernie Herrman

Thank you, Fran. Before we begin, Deb has some opening comments.

Deb McConnell

Thank you, Ernie, and good morning. Today's call is being recorded and includes forward-looking statements about our results and plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially from these statements, including, among others, the factors identified in our filings with the SEC.

Please review our press release for a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements as well as the full Safe Harbor statements included in the Investors section of our website, tjx.com. We have also detailed the impact of foreign exchange on our consolidated results and our international divisions in today's press release and in the Investors section of tjx.com, along with reconciliations to non-GAAP