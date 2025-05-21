Watsco: A Good Mix Of Headwinds And Tailwinds May Cap Outsized Gains

The Alpha Sieve
4.42K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Watsco, an HVAC/R distribution specialist, has struggled to make headway this year and is currently underperforming other industrial stocks and the equity bellwether.
  • WSO recently experienced its worst top-line performance in 7 quarters, with revenue declining by -2%, but we believe this is just a blip, and the short-term and long-term trajectory looks healthy.
  • A lot of investors will appreciate WSO's dividend profile, more so on account of a recent 11% YoY hike, but the yield still comes across as unappealing.
  • Even WSO's FCF yield is not very compelling, while its forward P/E valuations come across as quite pricey, particularly in light of the underwhelming earnings outlook.
  • The stock is struggling to show any signs of momentum, and we don't believe this is the most optimal time to buy the stock, as it also looks like one of the more elevated stocks within the US dividend achievers cohort.
Modern HVAC Air Conditioner

Holden Henry

Introduction

The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO), a large-cap proxy on the North American HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration) distribution market, hasn’t quite gotten going in 2025. On a YTD basis, while other industrial stocks have managed positive returns of close to 7% on average, and the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.42K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WSO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WSO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WSO
--
WSO.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News