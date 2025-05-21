Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (SNDVF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (OTCPK:SNDVF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 21, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Torben Sand - Director of IR & Group Communications

Niels Frederiksen - Chief Executive Officer

Marianne Rørslev Bock - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Damian McNeela - Deutsche Numis

Sebastian Grave - Nordea

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Scandinavian Tobacco Group Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Torben Sand. Please go ahead.

Torben Sand

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's webcast for the first quarter results 2025. My name, as said, is Torben Sand and I'm Director of Investor Relations and External Communications; and I am joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and our CFO, Marianne Rorslev Bock.

Now please turn to Slide number 3 for today's webcast agenda. Niels will start the presentation by giving you a brief background on the adjusted financial expectations for 2025 that we communicated to the market yesterday before turning to an overview of the highlights of the quarter and an update on our key strategic achievements. He will then switch focus to an update on development in our core product categories. Marianne will take over with an overview of the financial performance in our 3 reporting divisions before turning the focus to key financial developments for the group, including an update on cash flow, leverage and capital allocation. After this presentation by management, we will of course conduct a Q&A session where we will be pleased to take any questions you might have.

Before we start, I ask you that you pay special attention to our disclaimer on forward-looking statements, which can be found at