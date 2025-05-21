Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference May 21, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cindy Perettie - Executive Vice President of Kite

Conference Call Participants

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Abrahams

Represented by their Executive Vice President of Kite, Cindy Perettie, who is in charge of running their CAR-T franchise. So Cindy, thanks so much for joining us.

Cindy Perettie

Thanks for inviting me.

Brian Abrahams

So I'm going to start with a multipart question of something I think is on a lot of people's radars and minds lately, with anito-cel, the BCMA CAR-T for myeloma. We just saw some updated data at EHA. And I'm curious how this frames your views on some of its potential advantages and differentiation from other BCMA CARs. First off, on efficacy, just some of the potential predictors of response there, extramedullary disease, number of prior lines, et cetera, what do you think is most important that we should be looking for to compare your data set to other therapies?

And then when we think about safety, what do you think is the most likely reason why we're not seeing as many neurotox events, we're not seeing any Parkinsonism, the degree to which this relates to better patient selection and prophylaxis and how -- and your expectations for how that's going to hold up? So I know that's a lot, but really it's about efficacy, safety and how this compares.

Cindy Perettie

Yes. I am happy to talk about anito-cel. I think maybe we'll start with the efficacy. So if you look at the efficacy and you're may be able to see the abstracts that we're going to be sharing more data at EHA in about 2.5 weeks. The efficacy that we're seeing now, we've got about 12.6 months' worth of average follow-up for