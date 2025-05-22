IBIT: The ETF That Owns Over 3% Of Bitcoin
Summary
- The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is the world's largest Bitcoin ETF by a wide margin, and offers investors access to Bitcoin's returns through a simple strategy: buy and hold.
- The fund offers an alternative to investors that have historically pursued self-custody or on-exchange ownership of Bitcoin, by using the ETF wrapper.
- While there is some tracking error and drag incurred by the fund, it has performed well over its lifetime, keeping up with Bitcoin's returns.
- Risks remain, as Bitcoin itself is a speculative asset. Its max drawdowns and annual volatility are great examples of this, and investors should consider their risk tolerance carefully.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.