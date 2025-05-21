I’ve covered Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) several times before, and it was the second article I wrote on Seeking Alpha. That was in September 2021. Now, some 4 years later, a lot has happened. High inflation and high interest
Why Essential Properties Remains Superior To Well-Known REITs
Summary
- EPRT's focus on mid-market, service-oriented tenants and sale-leaseback deals enables superior returns and diversification versus larger REIT peers.
- Strong Q1 2025 results, healthy rent coverage, low leverage, and conservative AFFO guidance highlight EPRT's financial strength and resilience.
- EPRT's lower payout ratio and robust balance sheet support future growth, justifying its premium valuation over peers with higher yields but less flexibility.
- I recommend a buy rating for EPRT, citing its strategic niche, growth prospects, and operational quality as compelling for REIT investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EPRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.