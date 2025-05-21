FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Hi, everybody, and welcome to First Quarter 2025 Result Presentation.

My name is Marius Foss. I am the Interim CEO of Flex LNG. And as usual, I'm joined by our CFO, Knut Traaholt, who will guide you through the financials in a bit. We will cover the financials, market updates, and conclude the earnings presentation with a Q&A session. If you have any questions you can use the chat function or send questions to our ir@flexlng.com.

Adjusting for non-cash items, we booked $29.4 million in adjusted net income, implying a $0.54 in adjusted earnings per share.

Last quarter, we added up to 37 years of new contracts backlog for Flex Constellation, Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute. This opened up for a very attractive refinancing. We had, therefore, initiated the balance sheet optimization program 3.0, and Knut will guide on this later in the presentation.

On the fleet, Flex Constellation was redelivered from time charter in late February and has been traded in the spot market since. Lastly, Flex Artemis, who is currently trading on a variable index, will be redelivered from a five-year time charter, and we expect to get her back sometime in Q3 2025.

We reconfirm the full year 2025 revenues and earnings guidance provided last quarter. We expect full year revenues to come in at the range of $340 million to $360 million, and we expect the TCE to be between $72,000 and $77,000 per day. Similarly, we expect EBITDA to approx $250 million to $270 million.