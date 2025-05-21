Independence Realty Trust: Recent Underperformance Presents A Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Ivo Kolchev
1.04K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Independence Realty Trust is a residential REIT focused on the Sunbelt region, with Atlanta and Dallas the largest markets for the company.
  • Q1 2025 results show strong underlying NOI momentum but also muted cash flow per share growth due to ongoing equity issuance to fund portfolio growth.
  • Higher occupancy had an outsized effect on NOI growth in the first quarter. Underlying rent growth is much weaker.
  • Even so, I think a Buy rating is now warranted for the shares, with a fair value estimate of about $20.5/share in one year.
  • Investors should consider the drag low leverage will have on returns over the long term.

Atlanta Skyline

ferrantraite

Introduction

So far in 2025, Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) has marginally underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), delivering a loss of ~2%:

I previously covered IRT back in August 2024 with a Hold rating, highlighting that

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev
1.04K Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News