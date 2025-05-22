I've covered the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund ETF (OTC:BITW) for Seeking Alpha four times going back to 2023. My general thinking on the fund can be summed up in this way; I like it slightly better than its closest
BITW: The Valuation Setup For 'Altcoins'
Summary
- BITW offers investors exposure to 10 cryptocurrencies in a simple 'diversified' fund.
- The fund has a large allocation to Bitcoin, which could hurt returns if a true 'altseason' were to manifest.
- At 2.5%, the fund has a high expense ratio and doesn't stake any of the PoS assets under management, producing an opportunity cost relative to holding the assets directly.
- The top 4 assets make up over 97% of the fund's capital; none of those 4 assets are 'cheap' in my view.
- At a 14% discount to NAV, BITW could serve as a potential arbitrage trade if/when more spot ETFs cover the crypto market in the US.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USD, SOL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.