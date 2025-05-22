AMD: Inference Explosion Incoming
Summary
- AMD's chiplet architecture and MI300X GPU give it a structural edge in AI hardware, especially for inference and memory-intensive tasks.
- The Xilinx acquisition positions AMD as a leader in edge AI and adaptive computing, offering a broader, more open platform than Nvidia.
- Strong data center and adaptive segment growth is driving a profitable financial flywheel, funding further innovation and strategic acquisitions.
- AMD trades at a significant discount to Nvidia, and even partial success in AI could unlock major upside for patient investors willing to look beyond current market narratives.
