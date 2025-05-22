Intesa Sanpaolo: Record Profits Despite Lower Interest Rates
Summary
- Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo delivered another strong set of results for its first quarter, with net income reaching new highs despite lower interest rates.
- While its net interest income fell, strong non-interest revenue, cost control and credit quality kept its return on tangible equity comfortably above 20%.
- Intesa trades for a hefty premium to tangible book value, but this looks justified based on the strength of its earnings and attendant shareholder yield.
