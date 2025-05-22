Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has continued to struggle. The automotive repair shop and tire center operator has still reported continuous declines in comparable store sales, continuing to weigh significantly on earnings. Monro is
Monro: Worth Keeping An Eye On
Summary
- Monro's struggles have continued. The company has reported comparable store sales declines despite increased promotional spend, and earnings have followed.
- Monro's board decided to appoint Peter Fitzsimmons as CEO to turn around the company. The change is encouraging.
- Wall Street expects the upcoming Q4 report to return Monro to positive, but slow, comparable store growth while earnings still decline. I believe that caution is needed.
- As Monro still generates significant cash flow, hidden by depreciation, the stock has massive upside potential. It's unclear whether the potential will materialize, though.
