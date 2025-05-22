Arbor Realty Trust's (NYSE:ABR) dividend cut, while well telegraphed, still sparked a material dip in the common shares. The mortgage REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, a 30% decline
Arbor Realty Trust: Will There Be Another Common Dividend Cut? I'm Buying The Preferreds
Summary
- Arbor Realty Trust was forced to cut its dividend to common shareholders by 30% following a dip in net interest income and EPS.
- The mREIT has seen delinquencies come in hotter in recent quarters and plans to take back non-performing assets as real estate owned. REO jumped 71% sequentially.
- The Series E Preferreds are now trading for 66 cents on the dollar with a 9.46% yield on cost.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR.PR.E either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.