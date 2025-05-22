Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is an exchange traded fund that looks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Consumer Staples 25/50. The investment approach is multi-capitalization equity in the consumer staples sector. VDC has $8.78 billion in
VDC: Hold And Wait For A Better Gauge On Economic Direction
Summary
- VDC offers defensive exposure to blue-chip consumer staples, but sector performance lags amid mixed economic signals and no clear recession ahead.
- Top holdings like COST and WMT are overvalued, facing margin pressures from tariffs, though their balance sheets remain strong for the long term.
- VDC's total returns and dividend yield trail technology and some consumer staples peers, making it less compelling for outperformance in 2025.
- Given low risk but limited upside, I rate VDC a hold, preferring other sectors or broad indexes for better near-term growth potential.
