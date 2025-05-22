Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported their fiscal Q1 ’26 earnings results last Thursday morning, May 15th, 2025 and while actual EPS beat consensus by 5%, revenue slightly missed for the quarter and maybe more importantly, and something rare for Walmart since 2022, inventory grew
Walmart Earnings Summary: Tariffs Not As Critical As Long-Term Flywheel Improvements
Summary
- Walmart reported their fiscal Q1 ’26 earnings results last Thursday morning, May 15th, 2025 and while actual EPS beat consensus by 5%.
- Ecommerce – now approaching 20% of total Walmart revenue – has finally turned profitable, which should definitely help margins over the next few years.
- Walmart Connect, the advertising business, grew 31% in the US and was up 50% “across markets” per the conference call.
- Management noted that Walmart’s operating income grew over 10% in the last two fiscal years, even though this year’s guidance was for half that.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
Recommended For You
About WMT Stock
Compare to Peers