The “Other 493” earnings growth is expected to improve in CY 2025 versus last year. Of course, for quarters on end, pundits have been clamouring that value stocks’ EPS growth will begin to converge with that of the Magnificent Seven. If we’ve to see it.
IWD: U.S. Value Price Right, Eyes On Earnings Growth
Summary
- Upgrading IWD to a hold rating, due to emerging relative strength in value and cyclical sectors, despite stretched valuation.
- Potential outperformance hinges on value stocks' earnings growth converging with the Magnificent Seven and the US avoiding recession.
- IWD trades at a P/E above its historical average, with financials as the largest sector, and mixed technical/seasonal signals near $190 resistance.
- The fund remains highly liquid with a solid dividend yield, but current price action and valuation prevent a buy recommendation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.