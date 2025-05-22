Is Bitcoin About To Breakout? 3 Key Indicators Say Yes (Technical Analysis) (Rating Upgrade)

PropNotes
7.49K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Bitcoin is in a strong uptrend, consistently making higher highs and higher lows, signaling a bullish market structure near all-time highs.
  • Our custom Mean Deviation Detector shows Bitcoin has room to move higher before reaching extreme levels, supporting a bullish outlook.
  • Bollinger Bands indicate expanding volatility, suggesting a breakout above $110,000 is likely, with a price target of $150,000.
  • Despite some RSI caution, the risk/reward is attractive; we're upgrading BTC-USD to 'Buy' with a recommended stop loss around $75,000.
Olsztyn, Poland 13 July 2021. Golden bitcoin coin over defocused stock chart

Nastco

Here at PropNotes, we’ve been crypto enthusiasts since 2016 when we purchased our first few Bitcoins (BTC-USD).

Curiously, though, we didn’t start actually covering or writing about the leading digital asset until October of last year, when we rated BTC a '

This article was written by

PropNotes
7.49K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable insights to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find anywhere else.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News