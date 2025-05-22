Investors can pause to catch their breath after a wild last few months. Cooler heads appear to have prevailed in the trade war, the Q1 earnings season was better than expected, and (for now) economic data is hanging
Magnificent 7 Shareholder Meetings On Tap: Taking Stock Of The Economy
Summary
- Major tech-related companies host Annual General Meetings in the weeks ahead.
- Q1 earnings season was strong, but the collective macro outlook remains murky.
- AI is back in vogue after tech executives and the president forged deals in the Middle East last week.
