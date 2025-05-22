Kennametal: High Inventory And Tariff Uncertainty May Mean More Downside Over Near Term

May 22, 2025 3:22 AM ETKennametal Inc. (KMT) StockKMT
Individual Trader
17.84K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Kennametal's recent technical action signals risk, with a new lower low in April and weak momentum despite a short-term rally.
  • Q3 earnings showed margin improvement but ongoing revenue declines, with only Aerospace & Defence posting growth; sales weakness remains a concern.
  • Elevated inventory and declining cash limit return on capital growth, while dividend and buyback policies strain liquidity.
  • The dividend discount model values KMT at $13.05, well below the current price; muted growth and macro uncertainty justify a continued Hold rating.

Highlight on chemical element Tungsten in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Our last commentary on Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was in September of last year when we reiterated the 'Hold' rating on the Tungsten carbides & ceramics company. The stock was trading at just under the $26 handle when writing. Furthermore, we

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.84K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News