Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock corrected ~7% immediately after March earnings, and it is still down more than 7% at the time of writing. Despite this, I believe Alibaba’s earnings were quite good, showing early signs of a turnaround and the
Alibaba's AI Ambitions Are Promising, But There Are Better AI Stocks
Summary
- Alibaba’s stock dropped ~7% post-March earnings, but results showed a turnaround with 7% revenue growth, 9% e-commerce growth, and 18% Cloud growth, driven by AI demand.
- Despite promising AI offerings like Tongyi Qianwen and Quanzhantui, Alibaba’s 18% Cloud growth lags behind AI leaders, with political risks in China overshadowing its cheap valuation.
- I maintain a SELL rating, mostly due to China’s political risks and Alibaba only starting its turnaround. I argue that other mature AI stocks offer better growth with less risk.
- I prefer Nvidia (78% revenue growth), Microsoft (13% growth, strong AI moat), and Alphabet (12% growth, 1.1X PE/G) over Alibaba for AI exposure.
- Risks to my bearish thesis include reduced China-West tensions or market sentiment shifts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.