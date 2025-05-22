SEALSQ: One Of The Quantum Players With Real Products, But Risks Remain

Summary

  • Quantum stock hype has faded, and we're now entering a filtering phase where real product delivery will separate winners from hype-driven players.
  • SEALSQ stands out among quantum peers with actual commercial products and revenue, but faces execution risks and a recent sales contraction during its tech transition.
  • Despite a cleaned-up balance sheet in FY24, SEALSQ's new equity offerings raise concerns about ongoing dilution, contradicting earlier management optimism.
  • I'm holding my LAES position for now, as SEALSQ's roadmap is ambitious but execution and dilution risks keep me from adding or shorting at this stage.

Quantum computing concept. The inscription on 3d Electronic Circuit Board Chip

Funtap

The market is easing back into quantum computing stocks after the short-lived hype late last year, following quantum-related progress updates and announcements from research institutes and some of the mag 7 companies - Google announced Willow and IBM

