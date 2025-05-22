The market is easing back into quantum computing stocks after the short-lived hype late last year, following quantum-related progress updates and announcements from research institutes and some of the mag 7 companies - Google announced Willow and IBM
SEALSQ: One Of The Quantum Players With Real Products, But Risks Remain
Summary
- Quantum stock hype has faded, and we're now entering a filtering phase where real product delivery will separate winners from hype-driven players.
- SEALSQ stands out among quantum peers with actual commercial products and revenue, but faces execution risks and a recent sales contraction during its tech transition.
- Despite a cleaned-up balance sheet in FY24, SEALSQ's new equity offerings raise concerns about ongoing dilution, contradicting earlier management optimism.
- I'm holding my LAES position for now, as SEALSQ's roadmap is ambitious but execution and dilution risks keep me from adding or shorting at this stage.
