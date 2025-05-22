IBIT: 'Full Pac-Man' At All Time Highs

Summary

  • BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has entered the top 5 ETFs by net inflows in 2025, signaling strong investor demand.
  • IBIT attracted $8.9 billion in inflows year-to-date, surpassing many established ETFs and highlighting growing mainstream acceptance of bitcoin exposure.
  • There are concerns to consider, however, with signs of exhaustion in Bitcoin's weekly chart as well as a lack of demand for the other BTC ETFs in the US.
  • I remain bullish BTC and by extension IBIT but think the top isn't terribly far away at this point.

With Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hitting a fresh all-time high of $110,000 per coin, capital flows into the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) are surging. Despite still personally having an affinity for

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, FBTC, STRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

