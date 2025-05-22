Marsh & McLennan (MMC) had a busy 2024, completing its largest acquisition to date (McGriff), a crowning milestone in their long-standing roll-up strategy to gain share in the growing US insurance middle market. I
Marsh & McLennan: The Strongest Moat On The Field
Summary
- MMC's roll-up strategy, highlighted by the McGriff acquisition, has driven impressive scale, recurring revenue, and margin expansion in the insurance brokerage sector.
- Consistently high returns on equity and invested capital, well above peers, demonstrate MMC's durable competitive advantages and management's capital allocation skill.
- Valuation remains reasonable relative to historical ranges, despite significant improvements in margins and returns, making MMC attractive for long-term investors.
- Risks include reputation management and debt, but the business's low cyclicality, sticky relationships, and further consolidation potential support a positive long-term outlook.
