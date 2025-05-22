Private Markets Playbook: Positioning For A New Reality

May 22, 2025 7:21 AM ET, , , , , , ,
Russell Investments
2.69K Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • As the economic landscape continues to evolve, private markets are emerging as an essential component of modern portfolios.
  • Private real estate is in a period of recovery, offering meaningful value in both listed and unlisted markets.
  • In the months ahead, we believe private markets will be redefined by a changing regulatory backdrop, new security requirements and fluctuating liquidity dynamics.

Strategic Banking and Investment Management: Harnessing the Power of Data and Technology for Profitable Ventures

Chattrawutt

The game plan for building more innovative, resilient portfolios in the face of uncertainty.

As the economic landscape continues to evolve—with heightened volatility in money markets, fluctuating inflation expectations, and tightening liquidity conditions—private markets are emerging as an essential component

This article was written by

Russell Investments
2.69K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions partner providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Since 1936, Russell Investments has been building a legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, working every day to improve people’s financial security. The firm has US$331 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2024) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 17 cities around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEX--
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PSP--
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO--
WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
VPC--
Virtus Private Credit ETF
PRIV--
SPDR SSGA IG Public & Private Credit ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News