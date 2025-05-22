scPharmaceuticals: Furoscix Sales To Accelerate Throughout 2025

  • Shares of scPharmaceuticals have lost 37% over the past 3 years and are down 11% in 2025.
  • Furoscix's subcutaneous administration offers the potential to keep heart failure patients at home longer and cut down on hospital readmissions.
  • Q1 seasonality is in the rearview mirror, with multiple tailwinds, including Medicare redesign and label expansion, to fuel growth going forward.
  • Key risks include near-term dilution, regulatory setbacks for the autoinjector, and heavy competition with multiple generic alternatives.
  • SCPH is a 'Buy' for investors with a multi-year timeframe, as a sub-$200M EV compares favorably to conservative peak sales of $200M (with the potential to substantially exceed that figure).
Diuretic drug for heart, kidneys and cardiovascular system. Packing of pills with inscription "Diuretic Medication" for treatment of cardiovascular diseases near EKG

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) have lost 37% of their value over the past three years and are down 11% so far in 2025. Interestingly, Furoscix was approved in October 2022 with share price peaking mid-2023, as bulls highlighted robust prescriptions

This article was written by

Jonathan Faison
17.27K Followers

Jonathan Faison is a biotech investor with over 15 years of biotech investing experience.

He leads the Investing Group ROTY Biotech Community, a community of 600+ experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Members receive access to model portfolios, high conviction ideas and a very active, helpful Live Chat.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

