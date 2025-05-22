Tony Anderson

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Trump: Time would seem right to take Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac public. (00:23) Nike (NKE) plans to sell on Amazon (AMZN) again, for first time since 2019. (01:14) AT&T (T) snaps up Lumen's (LUMN) consumer fiber business for $5.75B. (02:14)

This is an abridged transcript.

President Trump said he is "giving very serious consideration" to bringing mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) public, and will decide on the matter "in the near future."

"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are doing very well, throwing off a lot of CASH, and the time would seem to be right. Stay tuned," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He said he would discuss the matter with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) were created by Congress to expand the secondary mortgage market. They buy mortgages from private lenders, pool them, and sell them as mortgage-backed securities.

They operated as private companies until the mortgage crisis in 2008, when the U.S. government placed them under the conservatorship of the FHFA to prevent their collapse.

Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) total assets stood at $4.35T as of March 31, and those of Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) totaled nearly $3.41T.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) will once again sell its products directly on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the U.S.

According to media reports, this will mark its first return to the platform since 2019 when it shifted focus to sales on its own websites and in stores.

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) products on Amazon are currently sold by independent merchants.

The Information reported, citing a message sent to merchants by the company, that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) notified some of those merchants that it will ban them from selling certain Nike products starting July 19 as it was working with Nike (NKE) directly.

Nike is also set to raise prices before June 1 on some products due to tariffs.

According to Front Office Sports, Sources indicate prices on footwear currently between $100 and $150 will see increases up to $5, and footwear above $150 will cost up to $10 more. In addition, prices of apparel and equipment will also climb between $2 and $10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) will buy Lumen Technologies' (NYSE:LUMN) mass markets fiber business for $5.75B, the U.S. telecom said Wednesday.

The news comes months after Lumen's finance chief, Chris Stansbury, publicly said the fiber business was "a great asset, but an asset that is probably better suited in somebody's hands that has a wireless offering."

The deal is expected to be "immaterial" to AT&T's consolidated adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow and accretive over the long term, about 12-24 months post-closing.

This will also add about 1M Lumen fiber customers to AT&T.

AT&T plans to take advantage of Lumen's fiber construction capabilities and boost its network buildout, which will help it reach about 60M total fiber locations by year-end 2030.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Microsoft files legal action against malware Lumma Stealer

Former Apple exec Jony Ive joins OpenAI in $6.5B blockbuster deal

Snowflake raises FY26 revenue outlook to $4.325B with accelerating AI adoption and product innovation

Catalyst watch:

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) will hold an Analyst and Investor Day.

Seagate Technology (STX) will hold an Analyst Day event.

Fastenal (FAST) will begin trading on its split-adjusted basis following the 2-for-1 stock split.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 1.2% at $60/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.8% at $110,000. Gold is down 0.4% at $3,306.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.7% and the DAX is down 0.7%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) +17% – Shares soared after the company reported record quarterly sales and profits, surpassing Wall Street expectations.

On today’s economic calendar:

10:00 am Existing Home Sales

11:00 am Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index

2:00 pm New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will give the keynote before the Monetary Policy Implementation Workshop:"Unwinding Large Central Bank Balance Sheets" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

4:30 pm Fed Balance Sheet

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.