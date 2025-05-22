Harding Loevner Global Small Companies Equity Q1 2025 Report

  • We focus on investing in high-quality, resilient companies, not countries, to navigate unpredictable macroeconomic and political environments.
  • Our overweight in German small caps, driven by fundamental research, delivered strong results as fiscal stimulus improved sentiment and select holdings outperformed.
  • Stock selection in Industrials, IT, and Communication Services contributed positively, while US Financials and underweight in Materials detracted from performance.
  • We continue to emphasize companies with durable advantages, strong balance sheets, and growth potential to withstand economic disruption and deliver long-term returns.

Global Business Partnership and Financial Growth

Performance Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Since Inception
HL Global Small Companies Equity (Gross) -2.94 -7.14 0.12 10.08 8.25
HL Global Small

Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

