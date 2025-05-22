German businesses remain cautiously optimistic. After the back-and-forth on US tariffs, German businesses seem to be focusing on the bright side of what could happen under the new German government, rather than fearing the downsides from
German Ifo Index Increases In May
Summary
- German business sentiment improved in May as companies seem to ignore the potentially adverse impact from US tariffs.
- The German economy actually grew in the first quarter, probably as a result of export frontloading, and industrial data pointed to some cyclical rebound at least before 'Liberation Day'.
- There are currently more unknowns than knowns for the German economy, and we continue to expect another year of stagnation.
