Harding Loevner International Small Companies Equity Q1 2025 Report

Harding Loevner
Summary

  • Our overweight in high-quality German small caps, despite macro headwinds, drove outperformance as fiscal stimulus and resilient business models supported returns.
  • We focus on company fundamentals, not country predictions, favoring firms with strong balance sheets, durable advantages, and diversified revenue streams.
  • Selective additions in Japan and other regions reflect our discipline—avoiding richly priced or low-quality names, even if it means underweighting major benchmarks.
  • Recent performance was led by IT and Communication Services, with strong stock selection and allocation in Emerging Markets further boosting relative results.

Business financial picture and stock price chart,economy and economics,profitable company growing

Oselote

Performance Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception
HL International Small Companies Equity (Gross) 1.85 -3.43 -1.08 9.36 5.94 7.24
HL International Small

Harding Loevner
Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

