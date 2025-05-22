The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported the company’s fiscal Q1 results on the 21st of May. TJX continued to show a stable sales performance, underlining the off-price business model’s defensive nature. While tariffs on China caused
The TJX Companies: Unfazed By Consumer Weakness, Tariffs
Summary
- The TJX Companies, Inc. delivered stable Q1 results, slightly beating the company's own previous guidance. Sales remained defensive in a turbulent consumer environment.
- Tariffs have an impact on TJX, but the company expects to be able to offset the impact very well. The reaffirmed FY2026 guidance suggests stable earnings power.
- TJX stock's valuation already reflects the company's stable growth. I estimate a fair value of $115.7.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.