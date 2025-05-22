American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC) is a regional property-casualty insurer. Q1 2025 results came out recently, and while the business is fundamentally transformed, I don't investors today are getting a good price relative to the
American Coastal Insurance: Floridian Risks Counter Improvements
Summary
- ACIC has transformed into a Florida-focused commercial property insurer, exiting personal lines and New York to target niche markets avoided by national carriers.
- Q1 2025 results show improved profitability and a strong balance sheet, but the company remains highly exposed to Florida's hurricane risks.
- Despite a new dividend and potential for tangible book value growth, ACIC trades at a premium with limited growth prospects.
- Given fair valuation and concentrated risk, I rate ACIC as a Hold; better entry points may emerge if the stock trades closer to book value.
