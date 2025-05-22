AMD Is Poised For A Sharp Rebound To $175

Saira Quraishi
Summary

  • I am initiating AMD with a Strong Buy and a $175–$200 price target, as the bottom is in and fundamentals are underappreciated.
  • AMD’s strategic pivot to AI inference, ZT Systems acquisition, and ROCm ecosystem position it for significant market share gains against Nvidia.
  • Technical analysis confirms a major trend reversal, with strong volume and structural breakouts suggesting the start of a new uptrend cycle.
  • DCF and segment analysis support a $175 base case and $200+ possible if AI momentum and export controls resolve.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was already in a steep downtrend since its March 2024 high of $227. It had lost about 48% of its value in just one year by March 2025.

April arrived like a sledgehammer.

This article was written by

Saira Quraishi
I am Sayra Quraishi, a dedicated stock analyst with over a decade of experience.

