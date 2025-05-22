Arista Networks Poised For Durable Growth On Increased Capital Spend
Summary
- Hyperscaler capital spending remains robust, supporting Arista's durable growth, as AI infrastructure investments accelerate through 2025 and beyond.
- Rumors suggest that Arista may benefit from the large investments in Project Stargate, through its relationships with Microsoft & Oracle.
- Risks include potential capacity constraints and rack-scale solutions by major chipmakers.
- Upgraded ANET shares to a STRONG BUY, given the strong investment outlay for data center compute capacity expansions.
