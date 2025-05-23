For many of us, ETFs have been synonymous with passive management. Since the early 1990s, ETFs have followed in the footsteps of the most well-known passive ETF — the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). And even today, ETFs
Innovation In Indexing: Why Passive ETFs Matter
Summary
- One of the most common misconceptions has been that active ETFs equal innovation, while passive ETFs equal neutrality.
- Many active strategies still fall short of passive benchmarks over time.
- Global X released two ETFs this year which were very relevant in the current tariff environment.
