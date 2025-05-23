Innovation In Indexing: Why Passive ETFs Matter

May 23, 2025 8:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , ,
VettaFi Research
4.26K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • One of the most common misconceptions has been that active ETFs equal innovation, while passive ETFs equal neutrality.
  • Many active strategies still fall short of passive benchmarks over time.
  • Global X released two ETFs this year which were very relevant in the current tariff environment.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

For many of us, ETFs have been synonymous with passive management. Since the early 1990s, ETFs have followed in the footsteps of the most well-known passive ETF — the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). And even today, ETFs

This article was written by

VettaFi Research
4.26K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
INVN--
Alger Russell Innovation ETF
EGLE--
Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF
FLAG--
Global X S&P 500 U.S. Market Leaders TOP 50 ETF
XUDV--
Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News