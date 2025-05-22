BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) reported the company’s fiscal Q1 results on the 22nd of May. The company showed sales nearly in line with Wall Street’s consensus, but profitability showed a
BJ's Wholesale Club Q1: Strong Beat In Profitability
Summary
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 showed a stable sales performance through membership growth. Excluding gasoline sales, comparable club sales growth came in at 3.9%.
- Notably, BJ's profitability was very strong. The merchandise gross margin expanded well, and BJ's increased membership fee income also raised earnings.
- The reaffirmed FY2025 guidance seems quite conservative based on BJ's good Q1 momentum.
- I estimate BJ stock to have a fair value of $109.0.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.