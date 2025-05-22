Energy Transfer: Another Strong Quarter And Still Trading At A Discount

Summary

  • Energy Transfer delivered solid Q1 results, maintaining EBITDA guidance and growth capex plans despite some segmental weakness and oil price uncertainty.
  • The company’s irreplaceable gas transmission assets and growth projects, especially the Hugh Brinson Pipeline, position it well for rising US power demand.
  • ET trades at a discount to peers like EPD, despite improved leverage, disciplined capital allocation, and a well-balanced growth pipeline.
  • With strong distribution coverage and exposure to secular energy trends, ET remains an excellent long-term income play and portfolio hold.

Energy Transfer Q1 Review:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) reported a quarter that was quite similar to EPD's (EPD) a week earlier. While EBITDA came in at just under $4.1 billion vs consensus of ~$4.04 billion, it included a $160 million related

