On April 7th, we notified our subscribers that our Short-Term Master Sentiment Indicator (ST-MSI) was giving a Green Zone buy signal. We’ve indicated it using a green arrow. It was the first ST-MSI buy signal since November 2023.
Our Green Zone Buy Signal Of April 7th Is Rapidly Winding Down
Summary
- Our Short-Term Master Sentiment Indicator (ST-MSI) gave a Green Zone buy signal on April 7th, the first since November 2023.
- The ST-MSI, composed of seven sentiment indicators, is now nearing the Red Zone, signaling a potential short-term market top.
- But we also wrote an article on May 13th suggesting this rally will continue through July or August.
- This presents a possible dilemma on which idea should prevail if we do get a sell signal.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.