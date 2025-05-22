FYX: Not Among The Best Small Cap ETFs

Summary

  • The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a strategy mixing growth and value styles in small caps.
  • FYX is well-diversified in 525 stocks, with moderate value characteristics, low yield and impressive dividend growth.
  • Despite outperforming a small-cap benchmark recently, FYX has lagged behind it since inception.
  • FSMD and SMLF are more attractive multi-factor small cap ETFs due to stronger returns, lower fees, and lower exposure in financials.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

FYX strategy

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund was launched on 5/8/2007 and tracks the Nasdaq AlphaDEX® Small Cap Core™ Index. FYX has 525 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 1.43% and an expense ratio of 0.61%.

