Williams-Sonoma: Take Advantage Of The Weakness

May 22, 2025 11:59 AM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) StockWSM
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Williams-Sonoma offers a compelling long-term buying opportunity as shares dip below $150, trading at a discount to the market multiple.
  • Q1 delivered a double beat: revenue was up 4.2% and EPS was ahead of estimates, with positive comparable sales across all segments.
  • Margins compressed slightly, but supply chain improvements and occupancy leverage offset some headwinds; EPS still grew 8.8% year-over-year.
  • Management reiterated guidance despite tariff pressures, increased the dividend by 16%, and continued aggressive share repurchases, reinforcing our bullish stance.
Albuquerque, NM: Williams-Sonoma in ABQ Uptown Shopping Mall

JannHuizenga/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We currently hold a long-term house position in Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). This position consists of past trading profit in the name, where we leave some of the profit in for a lifetime position, collecting all future

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
43.25K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

