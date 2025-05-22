BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Catherine Park - IR

Bob Eddy - Chairman & CEO

Laura Felice - CFO

Bill Werner - EVP, Strategy & Development

Conference Call Participants

Peter Benedict - Baird

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Robert Ohmes - Bank of America

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Tom Nass - TD Cowen

Steven Zaccone - Citi

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Mark Carden - UBS

Operator

Hello, and welcome to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. After the company's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. In fairness to all participants today, we ask you to limit yourself to one question and return to the queue for additional questions.

I will now pass the call over to your host, Cathy Park, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Catherine Park

Good morning, and welcome to BJ's first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. With me today are Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Laura Felice, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development.

Please remember that we may make forward-looking statements on this call that are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we say on this call. Please see the Risk Factors sections of our most recent SEC filings for a description of these risks and uncertainties.

Please also refer to today's press release and latest investor presentation posted on our Investor Relations website for our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP reconciliations.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bob.