A Low-Risk, Optimal Strategy For Monthly Income

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Christ Milesis as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Christ A. Milesis received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, specializing in Exercise and Ergonomic Physiology. He is a former National Coordinator, Spinal Cord Dysfunction Registry for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. An accomplisher software engineer, he developed many innovative programs to enhance healthcare for disabled veterans. Following his federal career, he founded Track Your Trades, a software company specializing in trade analysis for investors, traders, and tax professionals. Its flagship product, Track Your Trades, streamlines creation of the otherwise tedious IRS Schedule D (Capital Gains and Losses). He is also the creator of Handy Label Maker, a software program that enables small businesses to print mailing labels for mass mailing. He is based in La Jolla, California and online at www.TrackYourTrades.com. Dr. Milesis has had 25 years of experience as an investor in stocks, bonds, and ETFs, and is passionate about discovering unique ways to profit on Wall Street and sharing his knowledge through the media. His trading approach consists of buying quality stocks that have experienced a significant one-day plunge, i.e., buy good companies on bad news. He is also a fan of dividend-paying funds. In his spare time, he enjoys tennis and motorcycling. For more information, contact him at chris@trackyourtrades.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NUV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I own shares of SNSXX in my personal portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.