Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference May 22, 2025 10:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Doxey - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. We're going to get going with our next session with Southwest Airlines. Really happy to have Tom Doxey, CFO of the company at our conference. First time at our conference as someone at Southwest. Welcome.

You've, I guess, graduated from the ULCC panel, which is great. And I'll pass it to you for some opening thoughts and comments, and then there's lots to talk about.

Tom Doxey

Yes. Well, it's great to be here. There's a lot maybe it's an understatement, there's a lot happening at Southwest right now. And we're really excited about the changes and the pace of those changes as they come in. First and foremost, we just heard the pilot panel, the focus on safety that we have is something that we all share. And as we think about some of the things that we have coming up, next week we announced basic economy and we implement basic economy in bags.

In the first quarter, we had several things that we talked about on our earnings call around Expedia, for example, coming in, some changes that we made with our frequent flyer program, the earn and burn there and the new deal that we did with Chase. So there's a lot that's happening that's just happened or is just about to happen. And then as we go throughout the year, we'll have in the third quarter, we'll start selling the extra legroom seats and seat assignments, which we're really excited about and that's for flying that will happen in the first quarter. Those airplanes are actually out flying now. So about two, two and a half weeks ago, I was down in Houston with our maintenance team as