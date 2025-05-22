Fannie And Freddie: Getting Ready For A Comeback?

Macrotips Trading
5.9K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have surged on Trump privatization hopes, but common shares may now be overvalued, especially Fannie Mae.
  • The government's senior preferred shares have a liquidity preference, limiting the upside for common shareholders if GSEs are recapitalized.
  • Fannie Mae is downgraded to Sell due to stretched valuation; Freddie Mac remains a Hold given more reasonable pricing.
  • Investors should consider taking profits after recent gains, as much of the 'easy money' has likely been made on privatization rumors.
Federal Trade Commission and Housing Finance Agency seals in downtown with closeup of sign and logo

ablokhin

Shortly after President Donald Trump was reelected in November, I wrote an article highlighting the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB:FMCC) (Freddie Mac) and Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB:FNMA) (Fannie Mae) as great 'Trump trade' candidates.

Since my article, shares of

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
5.9K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FMCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNMA
--
FMCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News