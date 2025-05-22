The PICK ETF Offers Exposure To The Leading Metal And Mineral Mining Companies

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Copper and base metals experienced extreme volatility due to U.S. tariff anticipation, but fundamentals remain strong for infrastructure and green energy demand.
  • The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, tracking top global metals miners, proved optimal for scale-down buying during corrections, rebounding sharply after April's selloff.
  • Despite recent price swings, PICK's fundamentals and ETF grades remain solid, with only momentum temporarily impacted by volatility.
  • I remain bullish on PICK and base metals, expecting higher prices ahead as production costs rise and global demand strengthens, especially from China.
Mining

erlucho

After making a new record high in March 2025, copper futures (HG1:COM) on the CME’s COMEX division ran out of upside steam, plunging to just above its technical support level. Copper traded in around a $1.25 per pound range in

