Did You Survive The Great Crash Of 2025?

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Daily Stock Picks' Gary Vaughan returns to discuss surviving the 'Great Crash' of 2025. (1:00). How Gary uses fundamentals to pick his stocks (5:00). Tesla stock and Elon Musk (10:00). Investing around the tariff conversation (15:30). S&P 500 analysis (18:15). On owning Bitcoin (20:00). Tech ETFs vs stocks (25:25). Top stock picks (27:50).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Gary Vaughan, our friend, has returned from Daily Stock Picks. Great to see you. Great to talk to you as always. Thanks for joining us.

Gary Vaughan: Shouldn't there be, like, triumphant music when I enter here?

RS: I just assume everybody's hearing that in their minds.

GV: Well, I'm just checking in on all my friends if they survive the great crash of 2025 because we're a month later right now. It's May 20. And it seems like if you panicked, you made a mistake.

Steve Cress wrote the greatest, during this time, he wrote one of the best Alpha Picks newsletters was, hey, it's going to outperform on the rebound. And so far, 100%. I'm not a small cap guy. I'm a large cap guy.

He has been right. I've looked at the performance of Alpha Picks. I've got 6 figures into that portfolio. I'm still tracking my, do I want to actually pick and choose Alpha Picks, or do I wanna do the whole portfolio? So far, I've done both.

I did far better in the whole portfolio than I did in just picking and choosing. So kudos to Mister Cress.

RS: I like it. I'd like to hear what names have treated you well out of the those picks. But I'm curious maybe if we could start - all of this market volatility, all of this parsing out of information and true things and fake things and not yet true things and not yet fake things, how have you been approaching these last few months?

Have you been dissuaded from your thesis? Have you doubted yourself? How have you picked yourself back up? Have you been true to your North Star the whole time? Talk us through the last, like, I don't know, six months, few months.

GV: So I am a large cap tech investor. That's the way I've made my money. I just did a Fidelity retirement analysis of my portfolio, which says I'm going to die at 90 with more money than anybody should ever have in a lifetime.

And I think that's mainly due because of the Monte Carlo analysis and they, you know, I'm fairly risky. The number one stock in my portfolio is Apple (AAPL). I've used Apple for the last twenty five years as my savings account.

Hasn't worked out this year because I'm still down about 8%, in my total portfolio. But I think Apple's down around 12% for the year, something of that sort. I sold a bunch in December at $260. I had to pay 20% capital long term capital gains, which my accountant yelled at me for. I didn't plan correctly, but I said, hey. I'm still up.

The 5% that I pay in taxes, I'm still up because at $260, I can always buy it back at 200. So I really haven't done well personally, but I think the plan that I have has worked out. I use both fundamentals and I use technicals.

So my technicals are in TrendSpider, and everybody on my podcast knows I have a four hour algorithm that I bought, which is based on just technicals. And then I use Seeking Alpha as my fundamental platform. And I've loved it.

I will say that in my mind, and I've been saying this for about the last month or so, I think we're range bound on the S&P. And the reason is when you look forward, it's about $300 per earnings for earnings in 2026. That's, I think, what the estimates are telling us.

I think the most recent came in at about 70 or 80, somewhere in that neighborhood. I think it's closer to 70, which would put us at $280 for this year. If you just do the multiple, Jamie Dimon just said yesterday that the multiple of 21 is too high.

He wants it to come down. So in my mind, when I look at the technicals, I think you're between 5 and 6 thousand. Could it go up from there? Absolutely. I think it was yesterday that that that in the first three hours of trading, $4,000,000,000 of retail trading took place. And I think 60% of that was in single stocks, and people bought Tesla (TSLA) and Palantir (PLTR).

Now personally, from a personal standpoint, I'm a guy who sold Palantir at $25. I didn't believe in the fundamentals. I used Seeking Alpha to look at it, and I said, okay, the fundamentals just don't make sense to me.

And I missed out on that whole run.

RS: Let me let me ask you for a second, the fundamentals - lay out what that means to you when you talk about looking at the fundamentals.

GV: So I use PE and I use forward PE. And since talking with Steve Cress on my podcast, he says that the quant loves PEG, which includes growth, the price to earnings to growth.

I use those three metrics from the fundamental standpoint to try and determine, okay, is it a good opportunity? I am 54 years old. At 20 years old, I was fine paying 80 times forward on a stock like, you know, Palantir when it was at 80 and 90. I'm not that guy anymore. At 54, I feel like I have to protect my capital a little bit more.

I've got quite a bit of of portfolio that I need to protect. Now, it probably would have been smart to me to put $10, 15, $20,000 into Palantir and just let it grow.

But at that at that range, it's gonna take them a long time to grow into it, and I think there's better names out there that you could buy in the software space.

For instance, Applovin (APP). It's not, you know, it's not apples to apples. This isn't, you know, it's just software. But Applovin is a great one that I think has pulled back enough, and it's not at its fifty two week high, and provides the opportunity for you to grow.

It's kinda like NVIDIA (NVDA). I know the quant hates NVIDIA, and everybody's like, when's it gonna be a strong buy? It just hates NVIDIA. And and for me, NVIDIA, it's a $3,000,000,000,000 company.

There's only two other companies, Apple and Microsoft (MSFT), that are 3,000,000,000,000. I don't think the market is going to let it become a $6,000,000,000,000 company. So I don't think that the stock goes from $120 to $240, but it could go from $120 to $160. And so the risk reward for that is I'm willing to put a ton of money into NVIDIA because I do think that they're rebuilding the data centers.

And I think when you saw Jensen Huang say this and and I told everybody this morning, Jensen Huang was yelled at yesterday about Taiwan Semi (TSM) raising their prices. And he said, we'll pay whatever we have to pay. And that's bullish for Taiwan Semi. The only risk that you have to the reward on Taiwan Semi is political.

And I think Trump is negotiating with them on the tariff. I don't think we've seen the 10% tariff run its course through the consumer yet. So I think later this year, you're gonna see a couple of things.

I think you're gonna see the consumer become probably a little bit weaker if we do keep these tariffs on, which is going to affect earnings. But I also think you see some deregulation. And that's why I'm big on the financials.

And I am not a financial guy. I am a guy that, essentially, I wrote a Warren Buffett screener. About a month ago, I wrote a Warren Buffett screener, because who doesn't wanna follow Warren Buffett? And I used it. It found a few stocks.

And Wells Fargo (WFC) was one of the stocks. And then I did another Seeking Alpha screener based on the PEG ratio that Steve Cress told me he loved. It found four stocks.

It found Uber (UBER). It found Gilead (GILD), which I'm not a medical guy, so I said, okay. I'm not buying that one. Found Bank of America (BAC) and found Wells Fargo. All of that led me to, hey. I'm gonna buy more Bank of America under 40. I'm gonna buy Wells Fargo under 50. And I'm gonna buy Uber under 80. And so far so good.

I mean, all of those three stocks, they've done great, and I found them with the Seeking Alpha Screener. So, again, I think it's an interesting kind of play about trying to find value in this market because we do have high multiples, but you're gonna pay for it for industry leaders.

Tesla's a great example. Am I comfortable paying 45 times forward earnings, I think is what it is, for a car company? No. But for an AI company that also integrates energy and and has some type of ability to actually go into a robotics, area, which is a $3,000,000,000,000 industry alone, I think that again, that's risk reward.

So I think from a macro level, you've really got to find your spots. And I told people, if you got a $10,000 portfolio, I think 20% of that today should be in risk assets, meaning, you know, Bitcoin (BTC-USD). I called it at the beginning of the year, I said Bitcoin's gonna touch 150,000.

So at 100,000, put 1% of your portfolio into it. Because we all know you lost way more than 1% during that downturn in your portfolio of just Liberation Day. If you had 1% in the the Bitcoin or risk assets, you don't wouldn't even know if it went to zero. And I think Bitcoin is highly unlikely to go to zero. Is it possible? Absolutely.

We've seen things like that happen. But I think it's you know, again, find your stocks. Find your comfort level. My comfort level is both technicals and fundamentals, and I go over every morning on my podcast.

And so people I told people my podcast is more me talking my own book, because it was the one hour in the morning that I used to take even with a full time job looking at my portfolio, making sure that I was on top of things, and I could do an elevator pitch for every stock in my portfolio.

RS: You mentioned Tesla. How do you factor in the Musk angle? How do you quantify that?

GV: If he would get out of politics, I'd be happier. I bought a Model 3 in 2018. And it's funny, my buddy, Clint bought the same Model 3. I think he bought a Performance, I bought a regular. He loved the car so much, he put in his entire portfolio into Tesla alone. He is far wealthier than I am today. I did not have that.

I actually traded around Tesla. I think the Musk angle, he is necessary for that company to continue to grow. I don't think that taking him out of that business does anybody any good. He has shown. He has the ability to build a company. I I don't necessarily agree with his politics.

I don't necessarily sign on for his politics. I am completely middle of the road politically. But the reality of it is that man has the ability to look at a business and see five to ten years forward.

Whereas everybody else, I think, in building businesses maybe has a two year outlook. But he's able to say, you know, we're gonna do this and we're gonna do it right. And I think the robotics, I'm not a huge fan of the autopilot stuff, although I will tell you I had the autopilot drive me to Lowe's the other day, just just this past weekend. It's very impressive. It's awesome.

Two months ago, it wasn't. So the scale of what they're doing and they're changing things, it's super - do I still trust it to fall asleep at the wheel on a local road? No. Do I trust it enough to fall asleep on a highway? Probably, but we'll just leave that there.

RS: So that's your questioning of it, the efficacy right now as as it stands today?

GV: He's got the ability to take that software and, remember, it's all cameras. So if he has the ability to train an AI just based on cameras and to actually have an ability I will tell you on my drive to Lowe's the other day, there was a bird in the middle of the road eating roadkill. It pulled it pulled across the yellow line and avoided the bird. It it was it wasn't a huge bird. It was a tiny little bird.

So the reality of that is there are so many other things that you can take that software and do.

I don't think that Tesla is a car company. I think they're going to be able to take that software. And he showed off, I think he said and I'm not an electrician, so forgive me if I'm wrong. But he's got a lot of need for power for AI. Well, what's a 40% of of the the the profit margin for for Tesla? It's power. So they're a power company as well. Add in the power, the robotics, the AI, and then the car company as a side business.

I think you've got the ability to actually grow. I'm not a Cathy Woods guy who's saying it's going to $4,000 or whatever her current price target is. But I am a guy who says, hey, at $300, it could go to 6. I think it just passed $1,000,000,000,000 in market cap. I think with $3,000,000,000,000 in the robotic business, I think that could easily go to a $2,000,000,000,000 company.

RS: And even if Musk stays on in his political role, you don't think that political isn't the spite that cuts off his nose, let's say, to mix our metaphors?

GV: I don't think so. I think in my mind, I've always said, I lean Democrat for social stances, but probably conservative for financial purposes. But the reality of him doing things, I think it hurts the brand, but I don't think it hurts the actual products.

And when I say that, I think he's going to be able to bring a car to market that costs 20 to $30,000, and he's got the benefit of being 100% US made in this country. And if he can do that, he fends off the Chinese electric comp car companies with self driving.

I mean, make no mistake. BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) has a full car that is far less than a Tesla, and it has full self driving in China. And it's just a matter of time before that technology and that that car company starts creeping into America. I think it's already one of the number one car companies in South America because it's so cheap.

So I think he's going to be able to fend that off. Now, will he take on, gas cars in this country? That's a whole another story. I think there there needs to be some some pretty historic change, because I do, like, for instance, I drive up to New Jersey a lot from Atlanta, and I think it takes six stops for me in a decent decent amount.

So it takes about fifteen hours instead of twelve hours in a gas car. But listen, I'm 54 years old. I gotta make those stops anyway. So I do think I get a lot of questions from my friends, you know. Have I gotten, any feedback, any retaliation against my car here in Atlanta? I haven't. I haven't seen it. I think there's a large news cycle about that, but we've seen the the deliveries of model 3, the electric cars from Tesla, and they have gone down.

So it's a real thing to worry about. I just think that the news cycle is quick, and I think it will forget that with a price price reduction.

RS: You mentioned the tariff conversation. How are you paying attention to that along the way? What are the markers that you're noticing along the way?

Are you focused on earnings calls as they start to come out in the coming months as as ways to see what's going on there. How are you thinking about that and leveraging it?

GV: So I'm not an expert in this. And I will completely tell you, I have been a trade expert. I have been a foreign policy expert, and now I'm a bond expert. I think from a tariff standpoint. I like what I heard from and I forget the economist that told me, but 4.5 is the bond rate. Under 4.5%, I think I wanna buy. Under over 4.5, I think you gotta look at the VIX and see where the volatility index is.

Because we've seen that spike with some of the news that comes out from this administration. So the tariffs, I don't think 10% tariffs have made its way into the marketplace.

And like I said, I think they're going to hurt earnings. But I think that negotiation ability of the Trump administration, I think they don't want to do what they did on Liberation Day.

What they their plan was on Liberation Day was to actually bring the bond market down. It worked for a time. But when you saw it creep back up to 4.5, I think it set panic into Bessent and the Fed.

And so I think that's the key to trying to decide, okay, should I go in or shouldn't I go in? At 4.5%, I'm I'm more patient than I am buying. Like, you know, and I'm talking ETFs like (VOO) and (QQQ) and things like that.

If you've got an opportunity to get into a stock, I do think a year from now, we are higher than we are today on many of the stocks in my, Daily Stock Pick Core portfolio.

So I think you're you're fine buying some of those. But I think from a standpoint of buying for the long term, like an index fund, I think I wanna buy it when it's under 4.5 and the VIX is under 20. And I just say that as the VIX gets up towards 50 and and the bond market is at 4.6, 4.7, that may be where I actually wanna start buying, just to try and buy the dip because we saw that. I think you're seeing it's a buy the dip market from a retail perspective.

I think the big money's still on the sidelines, and they don't know what to do because I think there is a Liberation Day 2.0 that is coming at some point in time this summer.

And then I think you start to see, really them really focus on the the the midterm elections and the economy as a whole. They don't wanna go into those midterm elections with the the S&P (SP500) at 5,000. They wanna go into those midterm elections with the S&P at 6,000.

RS: What do you have a sense of where the S&P lands at the end of the year? Do you give thought to that far down the line?

GV: You know, it's funny because I heard a great, and I it may have just been me talking to somebody, but any true analyst that is worth their weight would just literally take the beginning of the year and add 8% and say that's where I think the S&P is going.

And I haven't mapped it out, but that's where I would say we end the year at. You can't have two years of 23,20 percent.

If I told you you have three time periods. One year, you're down 10%. One year, you're up 20%. One year, you're up 23%. And and we don't know what the next year was. But the next year, I would say, would be a a down year or an even year or even an average year. I'd still want to invest in that market four years ago. So in my mind, I like to say that that we're gonna be at least 8% higher on the average than where we started.

I do think you end up higher than where you are today, and I haven't necessarily looked at it today. But I'm still bullish. I think today my portfolio I think is about 20% cash, which I don't feel comfortable with.

But with the volatility that we're seeing, I do feel comfortable with it. I particularly like to be historically about 95% invested. And that's the way I just like my money working for me. And it's always been stocks.

I've never been a bonds guy. I've never bought a bond. I've never owned a bond. It's always been stocks. And for my career in investing, which goes about thirty five close to forty years, I've just liked stocks.

RS: So speaking of stocks, let's talk about funds, which you were just talking about index funds, but you were talking about Bitcoin before.

I'm curious how you think about owning Bitcoin, how you encourage your average retail investor, maybe you're also your non average retail investor, how to play with Bitcoin.

GV: So I'm older. I'm 54, like I said. And that's gonna be a theme. I don't even know how to buy Bitcoin other than through Robinhood, Venmo, or something like that. And I know the fees and the prices are just outrageous. So my personal way to do it is I just buy (IBIT).

It's one of the largest, largest Bitcoin funds out there, and you can go and look at any of the ones that you like. It's got some of the lowest fees. Literally, under 50, I wanna buy it. Over 50, I just wanna sit there and hold it.

But it's a long term buy and hold. My plan is to hold that for five to ten years, maybe a year. If we dip down below 50,000 on Bitcoin, maybe I wanna start taking some profits on that after a year.

But the reality is I want to buy and hold that. It's never more than 1% of my actual portfolio. So I never invest more than 1%. It could grow to 10%, but I never invest more than 1% of my actual total portfolio.

And that's what I tell the average retailer to do. If you know how to buy crypto and you know crypto in fact, I'm in a high net worth group where they actually offered, crypto funds.

So it's hedge funds that actually trade crypto, and their returns are insane. There are people making just bank on these hedge funds that are trading crypto in very large quantities.

I didn't feel comfortable with it. I didn't take it. I didn't take the investment. I just wound up, you know, buying IBIT, and I'm perfectly happy with that.

And if you're not happy with it, go and find a risk asset that you're happy with. Maybe it's gold. You know, gold is considered a store of wealth, but we've seen that 30% this year.

And so, you know, I said with the debt the way that it is, and with the downgrade from Moody's, I think gold is a decent investment, even though you're at all time highs. I took gold in February. I think I played, Newmont, (NEM) as the symbol.

And I sold out of it a couple of weeks ago. I said, you know what? I'm just gonna take my profits. It was a technical play. It was under its 200 weekly moving average. And I said the strong move in gold is probably gonna take it up to its 200 weekly.

And I didn't play (GLD). I probably would have been better playing GLD. But I just took that as a technical trade. And once it got through there, the thesis was done and I got out.

RS: And IBIT, you would say, is that mostly because of brand name recognition that you got into them?

GV: Yeah. I think Fidelity. Fidelity is my broker. They want me to go with the Fidelity one, but I honestly, I don't even know the symbol (FBTC).

And I just remember IBIT. So when I think about Bitcoin or somebody mentions Bitcoin, and then I look at how much I actually own, and I decide, maybe I want a little bit more.

I just literally put IBIT into the app. And wherever I'm at, if somebody says Bitcoin's going up, I look at my allocation to it. How I've actually invested. And if it's not at 1%, I start adding more. And if it's under 50 If IBIT's under 50, and that's just that's the current price that I'm looking at.

So if you're listening to this two years from now, do not quote me that it's way over 50 because I think it might be way over 50. But again, 50 in the during this time period is where I feel comfortable buying.

RS: And do you have a price target on Bitcoin? Is that something you think about?

GV: I think this year, we touch $150k. I think that's realistic. I think you've got you've got a president in Trump who actually owns an exchange.

He's got a couple of meme coins, which, coming into this year you didn't even know about. But at the Bitcoin summit, I guess, in January or something, he had meme coins rolled out there.

So I think you've got a a very friendly administration to crypto. And, I think it was Howard Lutnick that says, anybody who's selling Bitcoin, he's the one buying. This guy's got billions in bit and he's in the administration.

So I think you touch 150. I've told people if you invest at 100, expect it to go to 150. And at that point, maybe it goes to 200, but I think it's a simple version of supply and demand.

You've got a limited amount of supply of Bitcoin, but you've got new demand that's coming in. JPMorgan, I think Dimon said he won't own it personally, but they're actually housing it at JPMorgan.

So if there's a crypto if there's some type of Federal Reserve with Bitcoin, I think that's just bullish. I think you're just in a time where Bitcoin is bullish. It's not gonna be forever.

People will realize, hey, you know, it's it's not really worth that much, and there's probably going to be a better crypto out there that trades more efficiently, that, uses less power, that actually has more supply and more liquidity.

But I think until that happens, I think Bitcoin's it. And MicroStrategy (MSTR), I just brought that up this morning. My four hour algorithm in TrendSpider makes like 2000% over the past two years versus MicroStrategy's is at 1000%. And not only is Howard Lutnick buying all the Bitcoin, but Michael Saylor's buying all the Bitcoin.

So I do think it's worth the risk. Again, risk reward is very much in my mentality, and I think the risk is quite a bit lower than the actual reward that could come.

RS: The risk reward stock versus ETF conversation, I'll extend it to the tech side. Is it a notion of the reward is much higher than the risk in terms of going after the stocks? There's just much more upside as opposed to getting into a tech ETF?

GV: I own ETFs. I own (XLK), for the tech sector. So I do own quite a bit of ETFs. I like ETFs to spread out my, exposure. I tell my young listeners that I don't know that you wanna be heavy ETFs when you're actually picking winners and losers because you do want that risk factor of a single stock.

As long as you keep track of it. You know, I got very lucky holding, Apple for twenty five years. I had to white knuckle through, I think, three or four different 40 to 50% downturns in that stock.

And I got lucky that it continued up, but the thesis had had never changed. I still bought every new product. I still owned every, service that they had. So again, the thesis hadn't changed.

Now that it's 30 times forward earnings and their actual revenues not growing as much, and they've fallen behind on AI, and I have an iPhone 13 Pro, not a 16 Pro, maybe it's time to start trimming. And that's why I started trimming in December for the first time. I think 2022 was the first time I actually sold Apple since 2004.

So again, the thesis has semi changed and the position in my portfolio. I was on with Dan Niles one time, and he's a big bear of Apple. And I said, Dan, give me one reason why I should hold Apple. And he said he couldn't. And he went through all the fundamentals of the stock.

And he said, listen, you know, we're all on iPhones. We're all on that. But the actual, new products that they're rolling out, it doesn't force you to buy new stuff. So, again, maybe the thesis has changed.

So I do think that ETF spread that risk, but I think you still it depends on your age and your your your actual goals. If your goals are to make as much money as you can, I think ETFs are not the way to go?

Probably single stocks would be the way to go. If your, goal is to protect the money that you have, spreading yourself and diversifying yourself with ETFs is absolutely the way to go.

RS: And what would you say, hearkening back to the beginning of the conversation, about highlighting some alpha picks and or other some of your top picks out there?

GV: Well, I'll tell you. One of my listeners, actually wrote me this weekend. About a month ago, I was on your top stocks. And I just scroll, and if people wanna see it, sometimes I'll scroll over to the top stocks while I'm kinda goofing around with the audience before I record or after I record the podcast on YouTube.

And I just glanced at this stock, (PRCH). I loved the AI analysis. You guys rolled out that AI analysis, and I love it. I'm not a guy that goes into detail in stocks, and I'm more of a Chris Camillo. Chris Camillo, if you know him, he turned like $800,000 into $43,000,000 by what he calls social arbitrage.

And just the other day, just yesterday, actually it was yesterday, he rolled out. He said, hey, this stock, I think it's, I wrote down the symbol. What is it? It's (AS) is this symbol. And I forget the name of the company. But he showed how TikTok, the mentions of Solomon Shoes was in a straight upward pattern on Google Trends.

And their earnings were actually today. And he said, this is a no brainer. And so that's what I like to do. I like to just look at the fundamentals of a stock, see what it is, and then Google some social arbitrage.

Do I use it? Well, this AS, they make Salomon shoes. I'm a hiker. Amer Sports. That's the name. Yeah. I use, I actually wear, Salomon Trail Runners when I hike. I didn't know that was the the stock. And so I just did a little bit of research. Boom. It's up, like, 15% today on their earnings.

And this, again, that kind of explains even that Apple purchase that I did in 2004. Everybody said nobody wants a phone without a keyboard, and then you try it and boom. And I went to my IT department, with the place that I worked, and I said, hey, I want an iPhone. And they said, well, you can't have it. You need a Blackberry because it's unsecure.

And I said, how many people are actually asking for iPhones? And they said, we get about 15 or 20 a day. There were only a few hundred employees at this company. So again, I saw the development of that. I didn't know exactly what I was doing.

But back to this PRCH and the AI. I looked up the top stocks. I loved what the AI analysis said. I added it to my watch list. I didn't take the trade. Now, general watch list, I don't always take the trade, but it's something that I continue to look at.

He wrote to me this week, and he said, hey, I took that trade when you looked at it. I'm up 11% over one month. It just paid for my Seeking Alpha subscription. And there are so many others.

One that I just looked at the other day that I actually like. We know Warren Buffett has a secret stock that he's buying. And so, again, back to my screener of Warren Buffett. I looked at it and I looked at some of these things. One that I actually found that he is not going to buy that I really like right now is, Freshworks. (FRSH), it's an AI company. I don't know too much about it, but damn, it looks really, really good.

And I like the chart. I like that. But we also know that the last time Buffett found a stock that he loved, it was Chubb (CB). It was an insurance company. I looked at your top stocks, and I found this (HRTG). It's an insurance company. It's the only insurance company that I saw with that was actually fairly valued. And it's still way, way up.

This takes me back to just looking at it last year. Last year, I was scanning the top stocks and I found (PSIX). That's up 736%. We found that when that was $4. So many of my listeners did enjoy that one while we were doing it.

I think that the what I like about Seeking Alpha, you can literally go down a rabbit hole. It can take you twenty minutes, and you can buy find 15 or 20 stocks that you actually can add to a watch list, or it could take you four hours to actually just research one of the stocks that you like. It's self guided.

And you guys provide that great interface that allows me to do it. And your tools and the charting and stuff like that, even if somebody's not a technical trader and they don't wanna look at technicals, it's super simple.

Daniel Snyder did a great job of guiding people on how to use those charts and stuff. So again, kudos to to the platform because for so many years, I used free tools like Finviz, and and you don't need a paid subscription to actually make money.

But the fact that I don't get pop ups anymore, and I can just go to one place and say, okay, I like Apple. Let me go and find some stocks like Apple. You know, what is Apple like today? Let me go and create a screener. And then well, how has this performed against Apple during this time? So, again, the tools that you guys provide are just top notch, and I love it.

RS: Well, I really appreciate that. The Daniel Snyder video that Gary is talking about for those that don't know, we have webinars explaining various things. Daniel Snyder does a great job laying out how to best use Seeking Alpha for your portfolio for the best value that you can get it for, which is not to leave out Gary's excellent analysis and channel.

You have a podcast. You have a daily livestream, Daily Stock Picks. A lot to get into there. Gary's as entertaining as he is here, probably a lot more so because he's got the video component going.

Always enjoy talking to you, Gary. Always enjoy getting your insights. They're chock full of value, I think. Happy for you to have the last word, however you wanna use that in terms of, talking to our listeners about what you have going on or anything we left out of this conversation.

GV: Find me on on Spotify. Find me on YouTube. Find me on Twitter. I finally got a blue check mark, because the the guys at the Wolf Spaces were telling me I was the only one on their panel without a blue check mark.

So they peer pressured me into getting a blue check mark. But, again, I'm an open book. You know, I'm not an investing expert. I know I'm a guest here, but there's no way I'm an investing expert. I'm a guy who basically takes some social strategies, puts them into play.

I have a higher than normal and unlike, you know, maybe Jim Cramer, I do beat the S&P many, many years. This year, I don't know if I'll beat the S&P unless Apple actually takes off.

And that's usually what's driving my portfolio. But from the the comments that come back to me, I think I teach people a lot more. And that's the goal of the channel, is just to teach people.

You've got a full time job. What are the tools that you can use to set alerts and and find stocks that are able and grow your portfolio, to be able to outperform the S&P?

And I think Seeking Alpha is one of the key tools that I do that. Alpha Picks is just, again, buy something on the first and the fifteenth, and you guys tell me when to sell.

That's the way I do use that in my parents' portfolio, where I don't wanna manage the large majority of the portfolio. So I bought them a bunch of Alpha Picks stocks. And when they tell me to sell, I just sell.

So, again, I thank you guys for allowing me to come on the podcast here on Investing Experts, but I do warn people I'm not an investing expert. I will lose you as much money as I make you. Just like the market, it humbles everybody.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.